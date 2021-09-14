DYSTER - Melvin B., MD
Passed away peacefully at home in the company of his family on April 13, 2021. He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Mary Catherine (Toohill) Dyster; father of their treasured children and spouses, Paul (Rebecca) Dyster, Karen (Charles) Marra, Mary Patricia (David) Young, John (Lyn) Dyster, Timothy (Sharon) Dyster, William (Deborah Holoday) Dyster, Madeline (Terry) Camann, Melvin M. Dyster, Margaret (John) Gabriele and Mark (Karen) Dyster; by 19 grandchildren, Christina (Stephen) O'Connor, Katie (Flyn Flesher) Young, Bert (Kristen) Dyster, Charles (Stephanie) Marra, Ian Dyster, Timothy Dyster, Matthew (Cara) Marra, Megan Dyster-Colosi, Rebecca (Zach Breen) Young, Melvin (Cara Achtziger) Dyster, Rachel Dyster, Anastasia Gabriele, Michael (Cynthia Mazraani) Gabriele, Mary N. Dyster, Caitlyn (Colton) Dyster Stallard, Cathleen (Sean Spencer) Dyster, Clayton Dyster, Terry (Becky) Camann and Chris (Christina) Camann; by eight great-grandchildren, Elise, Luca, Falkner, Fia, Shamus, Lily, Ronald, Nora and Austin, and by his Irish Setter, Molly. Melvin was predeceased by his honorary brother Lawrence J. Beyer, in 2011. A Mass and Celebration of his well-lived Life will be held on the 94th anniversary of his birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Raphael's Church, 3831 Macklem Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305, masks required, all denominations welcome. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.