Dr. Melvin G. BLOCK
BLOCK - Dr. Melvin G.
September 5, 2020. Husband of Joyce Block; father of Julie (Paul) Agranat, of Needham, MA, Howard (Lauren) Block, of Buffalo, and David (Paige) Block, of Parkland, FL; brother of the late Arthur Block, and Rita (late Sherwood) Korn; brother-in-law of Edith Block, and Annette Kareff; grandfather of Zachary and Emily Agranat, Sarah, Noah, Jenna Claire Block, Tanner, Hudson, Anderson, and Harper Block. A private gravesite service will be held today. The family will receive friends Sunday through Tuesday 4-6:30 PM at Howard and Lauren's residence outdoors, weather permitting. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
