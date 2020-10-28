Menu
Melvin W. BORKOWSKY
BORKOWSKY - Melvin W.
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on October 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small graveside service for immediate family was held on Monday at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In keeping with Jewish tradition, the family requests no flowers, though your thoughts and prayers are welcome as we remember Mel with an abundance of love. For additional information, please reach out to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. 716-636-4174.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
