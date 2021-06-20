Menu
Melvin A. ZIMMERMAN
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
ZIMMERMAN - Melvin A.
Of Lockport, NY, entered into rest on June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Chetney) Zimmerman; devoted father of Keith Zimmerman, Todd (Ronalyne) Zimmerman and Jill Pezzino; cherished grandfather of Brienna Becker, Shauna Zimmerman, Hailey Pezzino and Emily Pezzino; loving son of the late Arthur and Ruth Zimmerman; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday June 22, from 5 to 8 PM where a funeral service will be held Wednesday morning June 23 at 10 AM. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mel was a truck driver for 34 years most recently retiring from NOCO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recovery International online at recoveryinternational.org. When making a donation, in the donor note, please include WNY area 135. Please share condolences and memories available online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Joyce -- I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved Mel... what a great guy!!! He was truly one of Russ' fave co-workers. May he rest in peace and his memory be eternal. Sincerely, Helen Pullman Coran
Helen Pullman Coran
June 20, 2021
