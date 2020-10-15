Chudy - Mercedes
(nee Witkowski)
October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Chudy; devoted mother of the late Marion Border; loving grandmother of two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Frank Witkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday from 6-8 PM. Mercedes was a devoted Catholic, driven and determined before her time. She was never afraid to speak her mind. She cared for others and would share what she had with those in need. She was a good friend and a compassionate, loving person. Mercedes will be deeply missed! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Please share your condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.