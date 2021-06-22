VANCE - Mercedes
Entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Leah Angel Vance-Daniel, Clintonia Elmore, Dajon Tate, Gregory Conwell, Jr., and Ajalon Conwell. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, 11 AM at Second Chance Ministries, 381 E. Ferry Street. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Condolences and reflections are made available online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.