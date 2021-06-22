Menu
Mercedes VANCE
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
VANCE - Mercedes
Entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Leah Angel Vance-Daniel, Clintonia Elmore, Dajon Tate, Gregory Conwell, Jr., and Ajalon Conwell. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, 4 PM-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, 11 AM at Second Chance Ministries, 381 E. Ferry Street. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Condolences and reflections are made available online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
25
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Second Chance Ministries
381 E. Ferry Street, NY
Jun
25
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Second Chance Ministries
381 E. Ferry Stree, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mercy, you and Geneal have been invited to the family reunion in Heaven. I´m wearing the same crooked smile you teased me about as a kid thinking about y´all. RIP cousin
Darren Roberson
Family
June 23, 2021
