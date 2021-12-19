RIDDLESBERGER - Merchline Mills, Jr., M.D. "Merk, Bud" 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed on December 11, 2021. He was born in Carlisle, PA on February 14, 1942 to Merchline Mills Riddlesberger and May Anne Kitzmiller Riddlesberger. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, 1960, Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, 1964, and University of Maryland Medical School, 1968. Upon receiving his M.D., he completed his internship at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Oakland, CA, residency in radiology at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI and fellowship in pediatric radiology at Children's Hospital of Buffalo, NY. He worked as a pediatric radiologist at Children's Hospital of Buffalo until 1996 when he moved to Charlotte, NC and joined Mecklenburg Radiology Associates, retiring in 2013. Dr. Riddlesberger contributed to numerous advancements in the field of pediatric radiology through research, publications and presentations. Dr. Riddlesberger had a great love for life. He enjoyed piloting small planes, sailing on Lake Erie, cross country skiing, photography and hiking. He accomplished 2 long treks in the Himalayas. He was an avid reader and a devotee of classical music and opera. He was a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC. Gifted with an extraordinary ability to see beauty, he noticed the most minute details of a blossom, a stone, a change in the clouds, wave patterns on water. He lived in awe of the beauty of Earth, the nuances of color, light and shadow.Dr. Riddlesberger was predeceased by his father and mother, and brother James of Carlisle. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Riddlesberger; brothers Samuel (Joan Black) of Spokane, WA, and John of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; son Joseph (Jay) Merchline Riddlesberger (Carolyn Stead) of San Francisco and grandchildren Isadora, Maxwell, and Arlo Riddlesberger. Dr. Riddlesberger is also mourned by his step-daughter Molly Howe of Charlotte, NC. Memorial Services will be held at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, on January 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM and in Carlisle, PA at a date to be determined. The family is being served by ROBERTSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE.
I am so saddened by Bud's passing. I knew Bud longer than any other friend in my life. We met when we were 4 or 5 years old. Our older brothers knew each other and Bud came along with his brother to see mine. And our parents were members of the same church, so Bud and I were in the same Sunday school groups from kindergarten through high school. We again crossed paths when he did his Radiology residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and my husband was also in the same program. Bud was such a special, warm, caring person. I shall always treasure having known him.
Deborah M Horner
Friend
January 10, 2022
I have many good memories of 'Bud' all the way thru high school starting with 7th grade. Bud was a smart guy & a leader, but most of all a good friend. Several years ago we met Bud & his wife for lunch while visiting our son in Charlotte. We said then we should do it again. Wish we had.
Our sincere condolences to Phyllis & family.
Denny Ryder
Friend
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Bud's mother and father were friends of my dad, Dr. Miller of Carlisle. I knew Jim