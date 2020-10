KRAMER - Merle Sue(nee Grossberg)Of Williamsville, NY, on October 2, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Bertha and the late Sidney Grossberg. Merle is survived by her loving brother Jeffrey (Marnie) Grossberg; aunt of Kenneth (Katie) Grossberg, Charlie, Sara (Matthew) Berwick, and Leo and Ivy; dearest friend of Donna and Tommy Derrico. Burial will held at the convenience of Merle's family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances are to be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please leave a comforting tribute for the family online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com