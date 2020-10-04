KRAMER - Merle Sue
(nee Grossberg)
Of Williamsville, NY, on October 2, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Bertha and the late Sidney Grossberg. Merle is survived by her loving brother Jeffrey (Marnie) Grossberg; aunt of Kenneth (Katie) Grossberg, Charlie, Sara (Matthew) Berwick, and Leo and Ivy; dearest friend of Donna and Tommy Derrico. Burial will held at the convenience of Merle's family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances are to be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Please leave a comforting tribute for the family online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com