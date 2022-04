LEHNING - Merri Joy

Age 60, passed away on February 11, 2022, born October 10, 1961. Merri was adopted by the late Norbert W. and Joyce M. Lehning. Survived by her brother N. Jon (Laura) Lehning and three nephews Jon, Robert and Michael Lehning. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 o'clock on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 North Boston Road, Eden, NY, with a reception immediately following at North Boston Fire Hall, 5646 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.