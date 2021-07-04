TUBIN - Meyer "Mike"
July 2, 2021. Husband of the late Doreen Tubin; special friend of the late Shirley Shalwitz; father of Jeffrey (Patty) Tubin and Adrianne (Elliot Weinstein) Tubin; brother of the late Harry and Jack Tubin, Dorothy Weingarten and Rose Miller; grandfather of Rachel (Ben) Kamlet, Adam (Chelsea) Tubin, Zachary (Anna-Maija) Weinstein and Danielle Weinstein; also survived by six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.