Meyer "Mike" TUBIN
TUBIN - Meyer "Mike"
July 2, 2021. Husband of the late Doreen Tubin; special friend of the late Shirley Shalwitz; father of Jeffrey (Patty) Tubin and Adrianne (Elliot Weinstein) Tubin; brother of the late Harry and Jack Tubin, Dorothy Weingarten and Rose Miller; grandfather of Rachel (Ben) Kamlet, Adam (Chelsea) Tubin, Zachary (Anna-Maija) Weinstein and Danielle Weinstein; also survived by six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM, at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Dearest Jeff and Patty, I am so sorry for the loss of your Father, Mike. Take good care and I will talk to you soon. Love, Judy
Judy O´Mara
July 6, 2021
Extremely saddened to learn of Mikes passing. So many memories came back, all bringing a smile to my face. Jeff, Adrienne - hopefully recalling all the wonderful moments will ease your loss in some way.
Larry Scheur
Work
July 4, 2021
Memories of Uncle Mike, Aunt Doreen and my family are a blessing.
Ginny Singer
July 4, 2021
The Tubin family was a very big part of our lives. Our sympathies to the entire family
Linda and Jerry Weinstein
July 4, 2021
So sorry to read that Mike passed away. What a great guy. I always enjoyed running into Mike. We had some terrific conversations about family and about life in Buffalo. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. My deepest condolences to the family.
Jeffrey M. Freedman
Friend
July 4, 2021
