Michael A. KIBLER
Kibler - Michael A.
August 26, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of David (Susan Wood) and the late Rosemary (nee Cifelli) Kibler; dear brother of Kari Kibler; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
