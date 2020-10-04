O'CONNER - Michael A.
October 2, 2020, age 64. Son of the late Francis and caring mother Rita; brother of John and the late David; uncle of Laura, Cindy, Kevin, Andrew and Dave; dear friends of Charlie and Sue; best neighbor to Michele and Ed. 1977 graduate from St. Mary's School for the Deaf. Loyal employee of Goodwill for nearly 30 years. Grateful member of Schofield Adult Day Care Program - "Changing how you live, not where you live." And nearly a lifetime of happy memories at Cradle Beach Camp, where spirits soar. Private services.