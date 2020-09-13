WRIGHT - Michael A. "Joy Boy"

Entered into rest September 9, 2020, loving son of the late Samella Peoples and JR Wright, beloved husband of Lateisha Wright; endeared father of Sade Wright, Stephon Wright, Nakia, Nygere Curry and Zyaire Curry; grandfather of Elijah Wright, Lauren Cannon; brother of Brenda Peoples and Gregory Peoples; survived by a host of family and friends. Public viewing 10-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St. Funeral 11 AM. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Ave. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Public is requested to wear facial mask in accordance with NYS Requirements.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.