ALLEN - Michael R.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Wojnarowski) Allen; devoted father of Lori Allen; loving son of the late Norman and Margaret (nee McGee) Allen; dear brother of Norman Jr. (Donna) Allen, Thomas (Paulette) Allen, Kathleen (Dennis) Hurley, Mary Ann Allen and the late James (Lois) Allen, Jeanne (late Charles) Adams and Margaret (Charles) Daigler; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Michael was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.