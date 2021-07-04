ALTENBURG - Michael J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest suddenly June 27, 2021. Beloved life-partner of Christine Maki; devoted father of Briana Diehl; loving son of Deborah (nee McEwan) and the late Joseph John Altenburg; cherished brother of Joseph David Altenburg; survived by Kaylynn and Makayla Altenburg, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, Monday, July 12, from 12-3 and 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 13, at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Michael was the Assistant Chief and a member for over 34 years at South Line Fire District and a Correctional Officer for 22 years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.