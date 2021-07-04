Menu
Michael J. ALTENBURG
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ALTENBURG - Michael J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest suddenly June 27, 2021. Beloved life-partner of Christine Maki; devoted father of Briana Diehl; loving son of Deborah (nee McEwan) and the late Joseph John Altenburg; cherished brother of Joseph David Altenburg; survived by Kaylynn and Makayla Altenburg, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Tabernacle, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, Monday, July 12, from 12-3 and 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 13, at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Michael was the Assistant Chief and a member for over 34 years at South Line Fire District and a Correctional Officer for 22 years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tabernacle
210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY
Jul
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tabernacle
210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY
Jul
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Tabernacle
3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I read of Michael's accident and want to extend my condolences to his family. His many years of self less acts in the fire Dept. and as a correction officer will be recognized by many like myself who have so much in common with him, but never had the honor to know him personally. Godspeed and prayers for a healthy recovery of his partner.
retired LEO and motorcyclist
Other
July 8, 2021
Debbie and family I am so sorry to hear about your son. My prayers and love to all
Rose Florian
July 5, 2021
I did not know Michael, but he was part of a brotherhod. Each time he donned one of those uniforms he selflessly placed himself in harms way. Rest in eternal peace, Officer, and thank you for your selfless and dedicated service to the community.
Brother in Blue
Other
July 4, 2021
