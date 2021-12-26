BAILEY - Michael L.
Of Elma, NY, December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine E. (Metzger) Bailey; dearest father of Olin (Nicole) Bailey; grandfather of Persephone; son of the late Lee and Elizabeth Bailey; brother of Cheryl (Roy) Lindberg, Pennie (Bob) Stark, Jeffrey Bailey, Julie (Randy) Scott, Fran Bailey, late Chris and the late Randall Bailey; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, December 30, 3-6:30 PM with a Service to follow at 6:30 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.