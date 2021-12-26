Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael L. BAILEY
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
BAILEY - Michael L.
Of Elma, NY, December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine E. (Metzger) Bailey; dearest father of Olin (Nicole) Bailey; grandfather of Persephone; son of the late Lee and Elizabeth Bailey; brother of Cheryl (Roy) Lindberg, Pennie (Bob) Stark, Jeffrey Bailey, Julie (Randy) Scott, Fran Bailey, late Chris and the late Randall Bailey; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, December 30, 3-6:30 PM with a Service to follow at 6:30 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Dec
30
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home
64 Maple Street, East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.