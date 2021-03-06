BARTO - Michael L.
Age 70, of Wheatfield, NY, passed into Eternal Life on February 27, 2021. Born on October 20, 1950, in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jean (nee Bishop) Barto. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Barto. Mike is survived by children, Michelle Barto (Tony) Davis, Samuel (Kate) Barto, Daniel (Marcey Bryant) Barto and Alison (Bill) Solly; grandchildren, Max and Molly Barto and Lauren and Ava Davis and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Colleen Steele; her daughter, Patricia; and her grandchildren, Dayton, Savannah and Adrianna. Mike's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM, in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Prince of Peace Church, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Everyone please assemble at church. Friends invited. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Unless restrictions change, masks and social distancing will be required for your safety at all gatherings. Thank you for your support and understanding. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, 1570 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Professional arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander, owner of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY (716-297-9007). Share condolences, view complete obituary and register for obituary email updates at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.