BEUTLER - Michael R.

"Bunny"

Of Silver Creek, NY, entered into rest April 3, 2022, at age 58. Loving father of Brianna Beutler; dearest son of Nancy (Late Norman) Volk and the late John "Jack" Beutler; brother of Kelly Marie, Christine (Gary) Mc Lamb and the late John Beutler; loving companion of Lydia Schneider; also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, April 8, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY.







