BLUM - Michael Charles Sr.
Of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine M. Blum (nee Iszkiewicz); devoted father of Dr. Christian (Anne Marie), Matthew, and Michael C. Jr. Blum; adored grandfather of Colin, William, Ellie, Patrick, and Tessa; loving son of the late Herbert and Anna Blum; dear brother of Paul (Phyllis) and Dennis (Kathy) Blum and the late Edwin and Baby Boy Blum. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday and Saturday from 3-7 PM. No visitation Sunday, June 20. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 o'clock at Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Interment at Western NY National Cemetery at a later date. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.