Michael Charles BLUM Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BLUM - Michael Charles Sr.
Of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine M. Blum (nee Iszkiewicz); devoted father of Dr. Christian (Anne Marie), Matthew, and Michael C. Jr. Blum; adored grandfather of Colin, William, Ellie, Patrick, and Tessa; loving son of the late Herbert and Anna Blum; dear brother of Paul (Phyllis) and Dennis (Kathy) Blum and the late Edwin and Baby Boy Blum. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday and Saturday from 3-7 PM. No visitation Sunday, June 20. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 o'clock at Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Interment at Western NY National Cemetery at a later date. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College
2001 Main St, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was also part of the Buffalo Bills Platoon. Was with Mike at boot camp and also had lunches with him at the VA hospital. Now I'm part of the Patrick guard And we'll be there at the Pembroke cemetery. SEMPER FI. Peter (da wop) Martino
Peter Martino
August 13, 2021
Chris, we were so very sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Paul and Sharyn Iten
Friend
June 22, 2021
Mike, you were so dedicated to all of your endeavors. I will always remember the Bedell house and the hitchhikers! Rest now my friend
Terrence Mccarville
Friend
June 17, 2021
I went to Boot Camp with Michael and thought you might appreciate these pictures of us as the Buffalo Bills Platoon that were carried in the Courier Express in 1968. Michael was so impressive that I wondered why he wasn't in Officer Candidate School. My condolences to his family. Semper Fi
James Remington
Other
June 17, 2021
Chris, I am so very sorry to hear about Mike. Your family will be in my prayers.
Kathy Gielow
June 17, 2021
So sorry
Ed Fritz
Family
June 17, 2021
Fair Winds and Following Seas! Semper Fi
David Wolgast
Other
June 17, 2021
