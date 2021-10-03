Brother Brown, my mover on far too many occasions, a giver, a gamer and a man of principle. Saddened to learn that my friend and teammate has moved to a new place in his journey but confident that his years on this planet were filled to completion. Always a kind word and a firm handshake, we won a few, lost a few and were richer for our experiences. May the memories of your giving life, your unconditional love for family and friends sustain those who mourn your passing. I hold dearly the time we spent together.

James F. Duggan Friend October 3, 2021