Michael G. BROWN
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BROWN - Michael G.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Maureen L. (nee McCadden) Brown. Devoted father of Kelly (Miguel) Brown-Cobbs, Michelle (Morgan Ryan) Brown and Lindsay Brown. Adored grandfather of Savannah, Tucker, Skylar, Tate and Oscar. Loving son of the late Gregory and Ruth Brown. Dear brother of Ken Brown, Charlene (Nick Paternostro) Brown, Sandy (Karl) Tresino, Paula (Jim) Pezzimenti and the late Donna (Henry) Jurek, late Patricia (Frank) Jurek, and the late Joanne Cooper. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. WEARING A MASK OR FACIAL COVERING IS REQUIRED AT THE FAMILY'S REQUEST. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10:45 AM, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda (Please assemble at church). Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinsons Boxing 2852 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217, c/o Dean or Parkinsons Foundation, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12,
Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Much love to your family and friends. Mike and I went to Cardinal O´Hara together and due to seating always sat next to teach other. We both played football and we´re friends. He was so proud of his family and was a great solid friend. I hope the family is assured in all he has accomplished.
Daniel Bryndle
Friend
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you Maureen and your family.
Beth Schmidt ( Dr Soh´s office)
Other
October 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss
John Scholl
October 4, 2021
So we´ll said by Jim. I can only add that he had such a great sense of humor. Dennis and I went to Alaska with Mike and Maureen and he always kept us laughing. Not in the greatest health at that time but his smiles and sense of humor were definitely still there. Good laughs. He will be missed.
Mickey Kavanaugh
Friend
October 4, 2021
I use to play baseball/ softball with Mike many years ago. We shared some good times. He was a good decent man.
RON HOFFMAN
October 4, 2021
Brother Brown, my mover on far too many occasions, a giver, a gamer and a man of principle. Saddened to learn that my friend and teammate has moved to a new place in his journey but confident that his years on this planet were filled to completion. Always a kind word and a firm handshake, we won a few, lost a few and were richer for our experiences. May the memories of your giving life, your unconditional love for family and friends sustain those who mourn your passing. I hold dearly the time we spent together.
James F. Duggan
Friend
October 3, 2021
