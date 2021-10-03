BROWN - Michael G.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Maureen L. (nee McCadden) Brown. Devoted father of Kelly (Miguel) Brown-Cobbs, Michelle (Morgan Ryan) Brown and Lindsay Brown. Adored grandfather of Savannah, Tucker, Skylar, Tate and Oscar. Loving son of the late Gregory and Ruth Brown. Dear brother of Ken Brown, Charlene (Nick Paternostro) Brown, Sandy (Karl) Tresino, Paula (Jim) Pezzimenti and the late Donna (Henry) Jurek, late Patricia (Frank) Jurek, and the late Joanne Cooper. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 4-8 PM. WEARING A MASK OR FACIAL COVERING IS REQUIRED AT THE FAMILY'S REQUEST. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10:45 AM, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda (Please assemble at church). Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinsons Boxing 2852 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217, c/o Dean or Parkinsons Foundation, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12,
Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.