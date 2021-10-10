Menu
Michael J. CAMMAROTO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
CAMMAROTO - Michael J.
October 7, 2021, age 88; beloved husband of the late Mary Lou A. (nee Grieco) Cammaroto; loving father of Lee Ann (Laurence) Graves; predeceased by siblings Mary (late Victor) Zuppa and Leonard (late Mary) Cammaroto; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Michael was a retired Deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. Share memories and condolences on Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
Worked with Mike for years.... A great guy.. RIP Buddy.....
Ernest Kreutinger
Friend
October 10, 2021
My condolences to the Cammaroto family. I worked with Mike in the Sheriff´s Dept. for many years. He was always a great guy. Rest In Peace Mike.
Tony Paz
Work
October 10, 2021
Sorry to hear about your dad's passing Lee Ann. He was a great man.Iworked with your dad in the Sheriff's dept. We worked together backed in the 70's God bless Mike's soul and your family's.
Robert McGurn
Friend
October 10, 2021
