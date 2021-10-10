CAMMAROTO - Michael J.
October 7, 2021, age 88; beloved husband of the late Mary Lou A. (nee Grieco) Cammaroto; loving father of Lee Ann (Laurence) Graves; predeceased by siblings Mary (late Victor) Zuppa and Leonard (late Mary) Cammaroto; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Michael was a retired Deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Department. Share memories and condolences on Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.