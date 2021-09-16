CAMPBELL - Michael R.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 12th, 2021. Devoted partner of Douglas Ping; loving son of the late Robert D. and Audrey (nee Shallow) Campbell; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Gathering in Michael's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday, from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.