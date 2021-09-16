Here's to half of the team that taught gay Buffalo how to be a community in so many ways. My heart goes out to you, Doug and all those who love him. I'll never forget how, as Board Members of our youth group, you not only supported my proposal for the areas first queer black tie dinner dance but, in the face of huge opposition, "Buddies" offered to UNDERWRITE the event should it not be profitable. Of course it was the most successful event in the groups history. I am at such a loss. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Mike Esch Friend September 20, 2021