Michael R. CAMPBELL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CAMPBELL - Michael R.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 12th, 2021. Devoted partner of Douglas Ping; loving son of the late Robert D. and Audrey (nee Shallow) Campbell; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Gathering in Michael's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday, from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to a charity of your choice


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Here's to half of the team that taught gay Buffalo how to be a community in so many ways. My heart goes out to you, Doug and all those who love him. I'll never forget how, as Board Members of our youth group, you not only supported my proposal for the areas first queer black tie dinner dance but, in the face of huge opposition, "Buddies" offered to UNDERWRITE the event should it not be profitable. Of course it was the most successful event in the groups history. I am at such a loss. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Mike Esch
Friend
September 20, 2021
When one thinks "Community Builder," the name Michael Campbell comes immediately to mind. He was an activist, patron, politico, entrepreneur and my steady friend. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Joe Schuder II
September 18, 2021
Condolences to Doug Ping and Michael´s family and friends. Many of Michael´s friends in Boston are saddened by his passing.
Jack Richard
Friend
September 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judy Reneau, Loulou and Beanie
September 17, 2021
Doug, Please accept my deepest condolences. May you be comforted by the many wonderful memories of Michael. Warmest Regards.
Mike Nigrelli
September 16, 2021
How sad this makes me - Doug, I am so sorry.....
Barbra Kavanaugh
Friend
September 16, 2021
Thank you for all you did for the community. Your kindness and love was felt by so many people. Doug may love and peace surround your heart...
Jac Buss
Friend
September 16, 2021
My condolences to Doug Ping and Michael's family. I will miss you very much Mickie. You always believed and trusted me. You made me feel so special all the time. All the baseball, football, tent parties and Thanksgiving dinners were volunteered for our community's neediest people was all so wonderful. Too many memories to mention, but all of us remember each one in our our way. Rest now, My Dear Griend, I will miss you.
DR. Sherrie C. Lowther (Army LTC, Retired), Buffalo, New York
September 16, 2021
Michael and Trish Ping
September 16, 2021
