Michael Andrew CAP
CAP - Michael Andrew
Age 66, of Grand Island, NY, passed suddenly on February 16, 2021. Survived by loving wife Bobbie; father of Bethany (Paul) Hannan and Ian (Lorena) Cap; grandfather of Kathryn and Alex Hannan and Aiden Cap. Brother of Victor (Gloria) Cap, Daniel Cap and Catherine (James) Mulhern. He was a member of Trinity UMC Grand Island, West Seneca Lodge No. 1111 F.&A.M., Ismailia Shriners, Pond Chapter No. 853 OES and the Siberian Husky Club of the Niagara Frontier. He was a 1972 graduate of GIHS and 1976 Buffalo State College. Donations may be made to West Seneca Lodge, 647 Main St., W. Seneca NY 14224 or Ismailia Shriner Transportation Fund, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo NY 14224. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom (Deloris Rupke) and I send our deepest condolences to you, Bobbie, and your family.
Charlyn Coleman
March 8, 2021
I love you
Bethany Hannan
Daughter
March 7, 2021
I love and miss you, dad. I wish my kids could have known you as long as I did. I will tell them so many stories of you.
Bethany
March 7, 2021
