CHIARELLO - Michael Anthony "Pudgy"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 27, 2022, at age 49. Loving son of Paul P. and Kathleen T. (Rogers) Chiarello; brother of Paul R. (Karen) Chiarello; uncle of Bella and Lena; partner of Samantha Steltermann; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends that were like family to him. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.