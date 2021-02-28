Menu
Michael J. COLLINS
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
COLLINS - Michael J.
Age 69, of Hamburg, NY, February 25, 2021. Son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Katherine (nee Nehring) Collins; brother of Clyde, Donald, Kenneth Jr. and Ted (Jeannie) Collins, Linda Weber and Robert (Vicky) Collins; predeceased by siblings, Joan (late Jack) Kruger, Edward and David Collins; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael was a US Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 527. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at his brother's cabin, playing horseshoes and chess. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Kate and Ken Kalas
Friend
February 27, 2021
A kind soul who helped everyone. God bless.
ALLEN LOCK
Friend
February 26, 2021
