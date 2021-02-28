COLLINS - Michael J.
Age 69, of Hamburg, NY, February 25, 2021. Son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Katherine (nee Nehring) Collins; brother of Clyde, Donald, Kenneth Jr. and Ted (Jeannie) Collins, Linda Weber and Robert (Vicky) Collins; predeceased by siblings, Joan (late Jack) Kruger, Edward and David Collins; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael was a US Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 527. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at his brother's cabin, playing horseshoes and chess. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.