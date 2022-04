COX - Michael FrancisOf Town of Tonawanda, NY. Passed away June 11, 2021 under the care of Hospice Buffalo surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Dobucki) Cox; dear father of Melissa (late Jerome) Pollina and Kevin (Cheryl) Cox Esq.; loving grandfather of Lindsay and Alexander Pollina, Colin Cox and Haley (Joe) Ricciardi; beloved great-grandfather of Zoe Bishop; brother of Stephen (Suzanne) and the late Paul Cox; brother-in-law of Carol Leitrick; uncle of Nancy Bellinger and his beloved niece Susan (Mike) Thorpe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park will be held privately. Mike was a former volunteer at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Hospice Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com