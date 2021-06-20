Menu
Michael Francis COX
COX - Michael Francis
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Passed away June 11, 2021 under the care of Hospice Buffalo surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Dobucki) Cox; dear father of Melissa (late Jerome) Pollina and Kevin (Cheryl) Cox Esq.; loving grandfather of Lindsay and Alexander Pollina, Colin Cox and Haley (Joe) Ricciardi; beloved great-grandfather of Zoe Bishop; brother of Stephen (Suzanne) and the late Paul Cox; brother-in-law of Carol Leitrick; uncle of Nancy Bellinger and his beloved niece Susan (Mike) Thorpe; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park will be held privately. Mike was a former volunteer at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Hospice Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
We are so very sorry to hear about the loss of your father. He was a great man and we have lots of good memories of him and your mother. You´re in our thoughts and prayers. With love, Michael and Liz
Michael and Liz McQuade
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results