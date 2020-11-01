ISHMAN - Michael D., Sr. LCDR USN Ret. PhD
Age 78, of Lewiston, NY, passed away on October 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Niagara Falls, the son of Byron F. and Susan Andrews Ishman. After graduation from LaSalle Sr. High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He attended the Naval Laboratory Technician school at Bethesda, MD, graduating first in his class. He was awarded a full scholarship to the University of No. Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in chemistry. He was commissioned as Ensign and assigned to the USS Kansas City (AOR-3), a combat logistic ship serving in Vietnam waters during the war. He also served aboard the USS Trenton (LPD-14) and the decommissioning of the USS Shenandoah (AD-26). After serving 21 years in the Navy, he returned to western New York with his family. He obtained an MBA from Niagara University and went on to earn a PhD in Information Technology from the University of Buffalo. He then joined the faculty of the Commerce Dept. at Niagara University. He loved teaching and always considered he was very privileged to be able to teach at Niagara. He enjoyed his travels during his Naval career and continued traveling abroad with his wife and family. After his retirement from teaching he enjoyed spending many winters at his home in Sweetwater, Haines City, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Clements) Ishman; son Michael Jr. (Lynn); daughter Heidi L. Argona (Joseph); and his three precious granddaughters, Debra Ishman Brown (George), Krista Argona Urso (Robert) and Eileen L. Argona. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Paul Diminuco of Rochester, NY and several nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Marcia Ellen Diminuco. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. T. Orszulak and his staff for their many years of compassionate care, to friend Pat Cassick who was always there when needed and the nurses at Niagara Hospice for their kindness and support. Because of Covid-19 and our concern for the health and well being of our family and friends, a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, Parkinson Research Foundation, Niagara Hospice or the charity of ones choice. Arrangements by LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.