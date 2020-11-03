Menu
Michael D. POOLE
POOLE - Michael D.
November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheri Poole; devoted father of David G., Earon M. (Elizabeth) and Heather E. (Karyssa) Poole. Step father of Mark Trillizio; loving grandfather of Dylan, Christopher and KaeShaan; dear brother of Marcy (Michael) Kucharski, Mark (Janet) Poole and the late Matthew Poole. Brother in law of Sheri Poole; step-brother of Nancy (Jim) Pohlman and Vicky Boye (Martin) Wysocki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations Saturday, November 7th, from 1-5 PM. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing are required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience, if entry to funeral home is delayed. In lieu of flowers donations in Mike's memory to American Heart Association. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
