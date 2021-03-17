DADDARIO - Michael J.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 15, 2021. Loving father of Michael (Christie) and Ashley; special companion of Lin O'Malley; former husband of Karen (Nowicki); fur-dad of Pearl and Sapphire; son of the late John and late Betty; brother of Karen (late Joseph) Wanemaker, David (Julie), Kathryn (late Ronald) Vohwinkel, John (Lisa) and Ann (Tony) Dinatale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christan Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.