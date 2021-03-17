From Mike's 7-Eleven family, we extend our deepest condolences to the Daddario family on your loss. We are keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers, especially Michael and Ashley who we know Mike loved and cherished. For me personally, it's been an honor and pleasure working with Mike over the last 5 years. His service to the company was distinguished, as he never missed an opportunity to help a teammate or pick someone up with his amazing smile and wit. He will truly be missed.

Arron Yount March 19, 2021