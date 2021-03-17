Menu
Michael J. DADDARIO
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
DADDARIO - Michael J.
Of Lancaster, NY, March 15, 2021. Loving father of Michael (Christie) and Ashley; special companion of Lin O'Malley; former husband of Karen (Nowicki); fur-dad of Pearl and Sapphire; son of the late John and late Betty; brother of Karen (late Joseph) Wanemaker, David (Julie), Kathryn (late Ronald) Vohwinkel, John (Lisa) and Ann (Tony) Dinatale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christan Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dad, Thinking of you always, missing you dearly, loving you forever. Living everyday to carry on your legacy. Your Kids
Ashley and Michael
Family
March 15, 2022
Just got the news. I am so, so sorry for the loss.
Ali Malik
Work
January 24, 2022
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness I feel of Mike's passing. When a loved one leaves the world, our own world seems to end--for a long while, it seems. It seems so selfish and unfair to no longer see their refreshing smile, their unique voice/laughter or to feel their kindness....but such an indefinite honor to have known and had someone so special in your life, is forever a keepsake. I pray that Mike's entire family is granted strength, and find comfort in the road ahead. With heartfelt sympathy, Rebecca Johnson
Rebecca Johnson
Coworker
March 22, 2021
My sincere condolences to Daddario family. He was a gem of a person. He will be greatly missed. We will keep him in our prayers.
Asif Qureshi
Coworker
March 21, 2021
Condolences to the family. He was great to work with and was a great man.
Sacco Family
Coworker
March 20, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. He will be greatly missed. Outstanding man, friend & teammate.
Jay Khorram
Coworker
March 19, 2021
From Mike's 7-Eleven family, we extend our deepest condolences to the Daddario family on your loss. We are keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers, especially Michael and Ashley who we know Mike loved and cherished. For me personally, it's been an honor and pleasure working with Mike over the last 5 years. His service to the company was distinguished, as he never missed an opportunity to help a teammate or pick someone up with his amazing smile and wit. He will truly be missed.
Arron Yount
March 19, 2021
Dave,
So sorry about the loss of your brother. Gods Blessings to your family
MARK THOMAS
March 18, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family and all who knew and loved Mike. I am so sorry for your loss.
Connie Soria
Coworker
March 18, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Mike's passing. He was a great teammate in the 7-Eleven family. I will be keeping the Daddario family in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Joseph Goldsmith
Coworker
March 18, 2021
A truly good person and a loss for us all. Hopefully we can share some of the grief as it fades into just the great memory's we have left as time passes.
Desi Desormeaux
March 18, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Mike's untimely passing. He was a great friend, an avid golfer and his humor will be truly missed. Our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.
Larry and Deb Simmons
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Worked along side Mike when we worked for NSI. Amazing work ethic and fun to be around. Spent a few late afternoons on the golf course with him. He was good. Correction he was very good. He was very good at impersonating a few of are friends. Will miss you Mike.
John Gunnarson
March 17, 2021
Janet and I a deeply saddened by the death of my cousin Michael. He was a wonderful person with the greatest wit of all of us.While we can’t be there please know we are thinking of all of you and praying everyday for his soul. God bless all of you and Michael.
Doug Daddario
March 17, 2021

An eternity of loss visits the moment a Gentleman passes bidding the heart to break. Our minds recall his laughter, words, and all the many ways he celebrated life. His fatherly love rises above all else to fill grief’s void and crown his Son and Daughter with consolation. This infinite love, so strong in life and strengthened now united with God’s, is balm to mend a fractured heart, caress the soul, and in time erase the bitterness of these hours.

Good night sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!
Edie Bernosky
Friend
March 17, 2021
Mike & Ashley we are so very sorry for your loss. This has happened way to soon. Are deepest sympathies to you both!
Tim & Debbie Wojcinski
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
We are so saddened by this news. We will be keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Nancy & Paul Bujnicki
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
I was blessed to have been a coworker with Mike for 10 years, his gift of conversation will be dearly missed. Truly a great human and I will treasure our conversations, he adored his children, proudly talked about them frequently and always asked about mine. He appreciated life and maximized his time here. Rest In Peace my friend. Jeff Mead Friend
Jeff Mead
March 17, 2021
We extend our prayers to the Daddario family. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Michael. Many memories we shared playing hockey (Rovers) and baseball (Knights) as youths, our days at St. Mary's Elem. and HS. Mike's parents and mine absolutely greet him in heavenly paradise. I am sure you are playing goalie and making great saves up there, Mike. The Luh family
Joseph F. Luh
March 17, 2021
I'm unable to find the words to Express my surprise, shock, and sadness. Michael is with us parents, I'm sure John already has him on the course--
Derek Bennett
Friend
March 16, 2021
