We have known Father "D" since 1979 when we joined St. Francis of Assisi parish. This was no accident, we choose this parish because of Father Del Vecchio. He was the sweetest, kindest, most compassionate priest I have ever known. Soft spoken and warm hearted we immediately fell in love with our new pastor. I cried like a baby at the first mass after he retired, somehow he heard about it, and called later in the week to console me. I lost my beloved brother a few years later, sure enough he found out and was there for our family again. We exchanged card for Christmas and Easter right up to this Christmas. Occasionally he would phone and see how everyone was doing, a most welcome call always. I´m sure St. Peter had the doors of Heaven wide opened as he arrived!! Rest In Peace Father "D"

Gail and David Backes March 18, 2021