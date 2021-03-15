DELVECCHIO - Michael E., Rev. Msgr.
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved son of the late Nicholas and Filomena (nee Ruggiero) DelVecchio; dearest brother of Joseph (Esther) DelVecchio, Mary (late Raymond) Miller, and the late Jeanette (late Sam) Grasso; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; recently predeceased by his dear friend Sister Grace Cascia, SSJ. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio attended Our Lady of Victory School and received his First Holy Communion from Father Nelson Baker. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio was ordained on May 4, 1954. He then served as the Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lovejoy from 1973 until 1998. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio will lie in state on Wednesday, March 17th from 4-7PM at Our Lady Victory National Shrine and Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218, where a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18th, at 10 AM. Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo will be the main celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.