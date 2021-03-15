Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Msgr. Michael E. DELVECCHIO
DELVECCHIO - Michael E., Rev. Msgr.
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved son of the late Nicholas and Filomena (nee Ruggiero) DelVecchio; dearest brother of Joseph (Esther) DelVecchio, Mary (late Raymond) Miller, and the late Jeanette (late Sam) Grasso; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; recently predeceased by his dear friend Sister Grace Cascia, SSJ. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio attended Our Lady of Victory School and received his First Holy Communion from Father Nelson Baker. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio was ordained on May 4, 1954. He then served as the Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lovejoy from 1973 until 1998. Rev. Msgr. DelVecchio will lie in state on Wednesday, March 17th from 4-7PM at Our Lady Victory National Shrine and Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218, where a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18th, at 10 AM. Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo will be the main celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Lying in State
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Lady Victory National Shrine and Basilica
corner of Ridge Rd. & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Victory National Shrine and Basilica
corner of Ridge Rd. & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Rev. Msgr DelVecchio will be truly missed. We meet him when we joined St. Francis of Assisi in the mid 80's and stayed in contract through Christmas cards. One of my fondest memories was when he baptized our youngest child. He had our 4 year old daughter help and she was thrilled. After the service was over she told us she helped God today. It was so amazing. Truly a servant of God. Rest in Peace Father Delvecchio.
Gail Pienkowski
March 25, 2021
I knew Fr Mike from his time at St. Joseph´s Parish in the 60´s and 70´s. He was so kind and caring. Always took time to make the children of St Joe´s laugh and reached out to families in need. He was an amazing and wonderful priest. Rest In Peace in God´s love and grace.
Joanne Penzotti Krolewski
March 23, 2021
We have known Father "D" since 1979 when we joined St. Francis of Assisi parish. This was no accident, we choose this parish because of Father Del Vecchio. He was the sweetest, kindest, most compassionate priest I have ever known. Soft spoken and warm hearted we immediately fell in love with our new pastor. I cried like a baby at the first mass after he retired, somehow he heard about it, and called later in the week to console me. I lost my beloved brother a few years later, sure enough he found out and was there for our family again. We exchanged card for Christmas and Easter right up to this Christmas. Occasionally he would phone and see how everyone was doing, a most welcome call always. I´m sure St. Peter had the doors of Heaven wide opened as he arrived!! Rest In Peace Father "D"
Gail and David Backes
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of Msgr. DelVecchio. I have lost one of my dearest friends whom has always been there for me, I will miss him dearly. I will always cherish our weekly sometimes daily talks, lunches, and his guidance and support throughout the years. We have lost one of the kindest, compassionate, and gentlest men I have ever had the privilege to know. Although this is a painful and difficult time I look back and feel so blessed to have had the privilege to have had Fr. Mike in my life.

In Friendship & Sorrow,
Jean Marie Dickey
Jean Marie Dickey
Friend
March 17, 2021
Father Delvecchio was a very special man to me. When I was joining St Francis back in the in early 90´s I met with him every week. While I was supposed to be learning, we spent most of the time talking about life and laughing. He married me and my husband, baptized my kids and even though we hadn´t seen each other since he retired, we maintained our friendship through Christmas cards every year catching up. Last Christmas will be the last card I will send or receive and that makes me sad. I am very sorry for your families loss but, I know that he is in Heaven and his memory and kindness will last in the world and in my heart forever. I always said and will always remember him as a great man.
Lisa Myszka
March 17, 2021
Msgr Mike....your Monday morning Masses at St. John Vianney had all of us in such joy and happiness. Your priesthood has blessed so very many people. We will all be eternally grateful. Enjoy heaven....we know your there. Rest in Peace.
Linda Hall
March 16, 2021
He was an amazing Priest! So kind and generous. Soft spoken and always there if you needed him !
Ginny Floriano
March 16, 2021
I remember Fr.Delvecchio when I was an altar boy in the early '60's at Annunciation Church in Buffalo. He was always kind to us and we all liked him. I have thought of him often since I was his altar boy.
Thomas J. Ahearn
March 16, 2021
RIP Good, faithful and humble servant...there is no doubt he is soaring with the angels..he was so gentle and kind..
Joanne Zabielski
March 15, 2021
I worked with him at OLV at masses . Grt holy priest . Now enjoying Fr Baker again in person with the Saints . Will be greatly missed . Prayers for him and the family . R. I. P .
MaryanneJackson
March 15, 2021
This man was so kind and wonderful to my family. I had the privilege of having him to my house many times. He loved baseball and OLV. I never knew Fr. Baker, but Fr. Mike loved him and told many stories about him. To his many nephews and nieces, please know that he was loved by many. We enjoyed his chocolates and his stories of his family and gardens. How I wish I could be at one more of his Masses!
Patrick OBrien
March 15, 2021
God bless you my Brother. Thanks for sharing your love of the Lord over these many years. See you again in Heaven.
John Draves
March 15, 2021
Monsignor Mike was our childhood priest at St Francis. Many happy memories of him tossing around the football in the parking lot. I'll miss my Christmas card pen-pal.
Gayle Smith
March 15, 2021
He was a kind and gentle priest and good servant of the Lord. May he enjoy his just rewards in Heaven.
St. Bernadette 7AM mass group
March 15, 2021
Rev.Msgr.Mike,I did not know you personally,but I WOULD LIKE TO THANK YOU FOE YOUR OVER 65 YEARS OF FAITHFUL SERVICE TO OUR LORD. GOD BLESS YOU REV. AND ENJOY YOUR JUST REWARD AMEN!
Bob McGurn
March 15, 2021
We well miss Father Del vecchio very much. He was a saint to us. Roy will miss not talking to him every night. May he Rest In Peace and he´s with his good friend Grace.
Roy and Ruth duffy
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results