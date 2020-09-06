DOMANOWSKI - Michael E.

Age 43, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Lancaster, NY, passed away unexpected on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Son of Edmund and Carol Domanowski; brother of Nancy (John) Frank and Todd (Becky Hens) Domanowski; uncle of Austin, Sara, Shayne and Amanda Domanowski and Alex and Andrew Frank; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8, at 11 AM at All Saints Church, 76 Church St., Lockport, NY. A luncheon to follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.