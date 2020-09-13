DOXBECK - Michael
Of Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2020, at age 68, beloved husband of Philomena (nee Williams); loving father of Paul Doxbeck, Kevin (Cheryl) Strand and Jennifer (Christopher) Schaffstall; devoted grandfather of Bailey, Peyton, Paul Jr. and Courtney; dear brother of Peter (Marie), Theresa (Richard) Kwoka, Rose Doxbeck, Chris (Elvin) Graveline, Kenneth and David (Mary) Doxbeck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Tuesday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that social distancing and face coverings are required. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Buffalo or Erie County SPCA in Michael's memory are appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.