BARNOWSKI - Michael E.
Of Tiburon, CA, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, September 7th. He was 44 years old. Son of Cynthia and Edward Barnowski, Mike was born in Rochester, NY and grew up in Williamsville, NY, with his brother Chris. As a child Mike was always drawn to the outdoors, and he and his brother learned to ski together and became avid skiers. Mike was a graduate of Williamsville East High School where he played lacrosse and football. Mike went on to receive his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Colorado at Boulder. While in Colorado his passion for skiing and the outdoors continued to grow. After graduation Mike moved to San Francisco, and during a Fourth of July weekend in Lake Tahoe he met his wife Michele. Mike ultimately proposed to her on the same spot where he first met her and the place remains very special to the family. Mike built a successful career in private wealth management at Thomas Weisel Partners, Lehman Brothers and UBS. He took great pleasure in helping his clients and he was inspired by their dynamic and interesting backgrounds. Mike was known for his patience, integrity, thoughtfulness, helping others and perhaps most of all, his legendary sense of humor. He was a much-loved soccer and softball coach and always a "hands on" dad with his children. Above all, Mike loved his family. His children were his biggest joy and Michele was the love of his life. He savored every chance to spend time with his brother Chris and his mother Cindy. He is terribly missed by his friends and family, who are seeking comfort by sharing their favorite funny things he said. Mike is survived by his loving wife Michele, his son Hayes (10) and daughter Rory (8); his brother Chris, sister-in-law Maureen; niece Eleanor, nephew Tate and his mother Cindy. In lieu of flowers, and to support his love of family and the outdoors, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco (www.kidsclub.org
) and the Save the Bay (https://savesfbay.org
.)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.