Michael E. DALEY
DALEY - Michael E.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. (nee Camilloni) Daley; devoted father of Mark Daley, Belinda Arcuri, Tammy (Glen) Ortagus, Robert (Courtney) Daley, late Michael F. Daley, and the late Sean Daley; cherished grandfather; loving son of the late Francis and Mary Daley; dear brother of William (Norma) Daley and the late Dennis (Chris) Daley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, at 10:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Daley was an Army veteran. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
