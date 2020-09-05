Gicewicz - Michael E.
East Aurora, NY. Mike passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family August 31, 2020. Loving husband of Sandra (nee Westfall); adored father of Michelle Savage (Dan), Michael Gicewicz, Jeffrey Gicewicz (Cheryl) and Jeannine Gicewicz; cherished grandfather of Chelsea Savage, George Gicewicz and Charlie Gicewicz. Mike was a dear and cherished friend to all who knew him. Mike grew up in the Black Rock section of Buffalo and graduated from Hutch Tech High School. His working career began at the Dwelle-Kaiser Company in Buffalo, NY. There he learned the glass and glazing trade. Soon after, Mike branched out on his own and began his own glazing business known as Empire Glass and Glazing. Mike's family will attest that they could not drive around Western New York for more than 10 minutes without having their Dad point out one of the thousands of jobs he did over a career that spanned more than 60 years. Throughout all of those years, Mike established hundreds of work relationships, many of which blossomed into lifelong friendships. That was just the kind of guy he was. Ask any one of those friends, and they will tell you Mike was a fair man to deal with, quick with a joke, and kind at heart. Beyond work, Mike's passions were Family, bowling, and classic cars....Fords of course! Along with his brothers Ed and Ziggy, and his best friend Jack Blasik, Mike bowled most of his life. His early years were spent at Roc-Mar Lanes on Amherst Street in Buffalo, and more recently at Kenmore Lanes. And yes, he has a perfect 300 game! Mike's automobile of choice has always been his 1961 Ford Starliner. During the summer months, Mike could be seen all over WNY driving his "Black Beauty", usually with his grandchildren in the back seat. At the end of the day, Mike was the man we all counted on. The love and care he provided to his dear Mother Phyllis in her final years proved to be the finest example of compassion a man could display. Always there for his Family, no matter the ask. A great husband to Sandy, a wonderful Father and Grandfather. He will be missed, and always loved. Family present Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where a Remembrance will be held immediately after for anyone wishing to share a story about Mike. Friends invited. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required for entry. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.