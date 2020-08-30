NIKEL - Michael E.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Bissonette) Nikel; devoted father of Adam M. (Katie), and Benjamin Nikel; dearest grandfather of Cameron Nikel; son of the late Edmund and Florence (Naiderek) Nikel; dear brother of Carol Nikel, and Susan Rutecki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Father Joe Moreno Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Buffalo, NY 14223, or www.frjoefoundation.com
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.