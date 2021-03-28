Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael EISEN
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
EISEN - Michael
Passed on March 23, 2021, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Molvina Eisen; devoted father of Alexander and Michael (Irina) Eisen; loving grandfather of Elena Gulianz, Veronica (Joshua Davis) Eisen, Alexander (Marina) Eisen and Alina (Tim) Kerimbekov and nine great-grandchildren; brother of the late Cecilia Eisen. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Chabad House of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.