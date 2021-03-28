EISEN - Michael
Passed on March 23, 2021, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Molvina Eisen; devoted father of Alexander and Michael (Irina) Eisen; loving grandfather of Elena Gulianz, Veronica (Joshua Davis) Eisen, Alexander (Marina) Eisen and Alina (Tim) Kerimbekov and nine great-grandchildren; brother of the late Cecilia Eisen. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Chabad House of Buffalo. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.