BURKE - Michael F.
Passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen (Molloy) Burke; dear father of Kevin Burke and the late Mary Bridget (Matthew) Monger and the late Mary Colleen Burke; loving grandfather of Michael and Maeve Monger; Hannah, Jack and Charlotte Burke; brother of the late John "Jack" (Pauline) Burke and the late Paul (Gloria) Burke. Friends and family may call on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), (please assemble at church). The Interment will follow the Mass at the Nativity Cemetery. Mike was a member of Bison Rod and Gun Club, he also was a volunteer at Catholic Charities and at the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.