Michael G. TUCK
TUCK - Michael G.
August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Sarah O'Neill-Tuck; father of Khalilah Tuck, Leatrice (Michael) Mansouria, Gregorio Rosa III; grandfather of five; brother of Sydney Tuck and Diane Banks; survived by family and friends. Public visitation Friday, 3-5 PM and 6-8 PM, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Visitation on Saturday, 10 AM, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Rd., Amherst, NY, Funeral following at 11 AM. Interment at Ridge Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
