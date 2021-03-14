GARAS - Michael "Fuzz"
March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Tena Garas; loving father of Keli (Richard) Garas-York and Amy Bugman; son of the late Edward and Carol Garas; brother of Marie (Dr. Thomas) Dougherty, John (late Danielle) Garas, Rita (Patrick) Brady, Mark (Donna) Garas and the late Theresa Verville; Papa to Chase, Atticus, Alex and Charlotte. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 6-8 PM, with a Prayer Service to follow at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst., 14051. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to friendsofcampturner.org
. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.