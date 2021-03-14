Menu
Michael "Fuzz" GARAS
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
GARAS - Michael "Fuzz"
March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Tena Garas; loving father of Keli (Richard) Garas-York and Amy Bugman; son of the late Edward and Carol Garas; brother of Marie (Dr. Thomas) Dougherty, John (late Danielle) Garas, Rita (Patrick) Brady, Mark (Donna) Garas and the late Theresa Verville; Papa to Chase, Atticus, Alex and Charlotte. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 6-8 PM, with a Prayer Service to follow at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst., 14051. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to friendsofcampturner.org. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
16
Prayer Service
8:00p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Dear Tena and family, So very sorry to hear about the passing of Micheal. My deepest condolences. I´m grateful I had the opportunity to meet and care for him while I was at Brothers. He loved his sweets and big league chew! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Amy Strauch
March 16, 2021
Tena: I was very sorry to hear of the loss of Michael. I pray for you, your girls, and your grandchildren. The memories will keep you all supported and close always. God Bless you and may Michael Rest In Peace. Love, Shirli and Patrick
Shirli Turner and Family
March 15, 2021
Amy and family I am so sorry for your loss.
Cindy May
March 14, 2021
