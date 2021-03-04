Menu
Michael C. GUZZO
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
GUZZO - Michael C.
Age 93, of North Tonawanda, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Michael was born in Buffalo, New York, on February 6, 1928 to Nunzio and Josephine (Palito) Guzzo. Michael retired from the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works, in his spare time he enjoyed working at the North Tonawanda Botanical Garden, and Melody Fair. Michael was the last of nine siblings. Michael is survived by his children, Mary Guzzo, and Linda (the late Thomas) Hughes; former husband of Cecelia Guzzo; grandfather of Michelle McCowen, Brian Towner, Ann Marie Plotner, Joanne Krywcun, and Michael Gebera; great-grandfather of 13 and great-great-grandfather of three; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held privately at Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda, New York.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to Mike´s family. I worked with him for many years. Great guy
Ken Jungier
March 7, 2021
! Rip
Dorothy Yaminski
March 6, 2021
