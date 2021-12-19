HERNANDEZ - Michael A.
December 15, 2021, age 43. Loving son of Ralph R. and Antoinette M. (nee Bart) Hernandez; caring brother of Rafael T. and Louis R. Hernandez; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday from St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl Street, Buffalo at 11AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.