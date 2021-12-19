Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael A. HERNANDEZ
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HERNANDEZ - Michael A.
December 15, 2021, age 43. Loving son of Ralph R. and Antoinette M. (nee Bart) Hernandez; caring brother of Rafael T. and Louis R. Hernandez; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday from St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 128 Pearl Street, Buffalo at 11AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral
128 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Michael was a great guy
Rose Perry
December 21, 2021
So heart breaking. Dont know what to say, or what we will d po without you
Uncle David and Bonita
December 21, 2021
Dear Toni and Ralph...words cannot express how sorry I am for the loss of your beautiful son Michael. I pray that God gives you strength and healing.
Darlene Andresino Ross
Friend
December 19, 2021
Such sad news hearing about Mike's passing may the good Lord comfort his family I'll always remember Mike bouncing his basketball down the street RIP Dear Michael
Lucille Crockett
Other
December 19, 2021
We are so sad without you here. We miss you and love you always.
Carrie Cline and Family
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SHEILA
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results