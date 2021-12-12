Menu
Michael IGIELINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
IGIELINSKI - Michael
December 6, 2021. Age 95 of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of the late Bronia (nee Wisniewski); loving father of the late Christina (late James) Wozniak. Cherished grandfather of Samantha (Thomas) Brennan, James (Amanda) and Jeffrey Wozniak. Great-grandfather of Katelyn, Genevieve, Thomas and Lydia. Brother of Albina (late Kazimierz) Jaworski and Emilia (late Kazimierz) Greszczuk. Predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired carpenter for Kittinger Furniture Company, Buffalo. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo at Noon. Entombment in St Matthews Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
15
Prayer Service
11:15a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Church
135 North Ogden Street, Buffalo, NY
Sam&Tom,Jim&Amanda& Jeff: I was sorry to hear about your grandfather.He was a wonderful man and he will definitely be missed by many.I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Diane Hughes
December 10, 2021
