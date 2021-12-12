IGIELINSKI - Michael
December 6, 2021. Age 95 of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of the late Bronia (nee Wisniewski); loving father of the late Christina (late James) Wozniak. Cherished grandfather of Samantha (Thomas) Brennan, James (Amanda) and Jeffrey Wozniak. Great-grandfather of Katelyn, Genevieve, Thomas and Lydia. Brother of Albina (late Kazimierz) Jaworski and Emilia (late Kazimierz) Greszczuk. Predeceased by one sister and three brothers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired carpenter for Kittinger Furniture Company, Buffalo. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel R.C. Church, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo at Noon. Entombment in St Matthews Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.