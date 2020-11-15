Menu
Michael J. BURNS
Burns - Michael J.
Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Boswell) Burns; loving dad of Caitlyn Burns; son of the late James and Mary Jo (nee Flanagan) Burns; dearest brother of John (Kathy), Tom (Maureen), Maura (Ed) Sheehan, and Kate (Mark) Giardina; son-in-law of Rose and the late James Boswell; brother-in-law of James Boswell, Linda (Michael) Rozmus, and Kimberly (Kevin) Jacobs; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be planned for the future. Mike owned Adolf's Old First Ward Tavern, was an active member of the Village of Hamburg Fire Department, a proud alumni of Bishop Timon High School, a true outdoorsman and a jack of all trades whenever anyone needed anything done. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Village of Hamburg Fire Department or Bishop Timon High School. Arrangements handled by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
