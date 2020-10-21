CURRAN - Michael J.
October 19, 2020, of West Seneca, NY; husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Meier); dear father of Kathleen (Rick) Beamish, Colleen (Michael) Gaglio, Maureen Curran, Eileen (Scott) Schara and Kelly (Michael) Anzalone; brother of the late Patricia (late James) Brogan; grandfather of Katelyn Gaglio, Brandon Gaglio, Julia Gaglio, Michael Anzalone and Marissa Anzalone; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services Friday at 8:45 AM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and in St. John Vianney Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Thursday 3:00-7:00 PM. All health restrictions will be in place. Mike was a member of the West Seneca Lions Club, a past District Govenor and a member of the Matthew Glab Post and volunteered for the Friends of the Night People soup kitchen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Seneca Lions Club. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.