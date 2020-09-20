DINSMORE - Michael J.
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Grand Island, we lost a legend. Mikey, Mickey, most commonly known as Moe, passed away unexpectedly after a sudden respiratory distress overwhelming his immense loving heart. No it was not COVID. Born May 30, 1990, Moe started his journey the strongest of soldiers, always succeeding against the odds. This strong, sarcastic, humorous warrior beat Cerebral Palsy, renal kidney failure (2 separate transplants approx. 10 yrs ea.) PTLD cancer, as well as, a laundry list of others. Moe graduated GIHS class of '08, with a local diploma (WOOT WOOT!!) He 'worked' (mostly socializing) at the previously known restaurant, McMahon's and attended Tech Today (Tonawanda) as well as Elmwood Day Hab (People's Inc.) He vastly enjoyed playing video games (frequently baiting his brother to assist in the game only to 'off' his player.) He also played baseball with Miracle League. Moe was extremely social. "Chatty Kathy" had many friends and was quite the ladies man (insert tiger growl, and WINK WINK). Very opinionated and never afraid to share it, you always knew where you stood (or in his case sat,) with Moe. Known mostly for his versatile palate (inset his snorting laughter) and amazing professional wheel driving skills (or as he thought bumper cars.) Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack (John) and Ginny (Virginia) Tornabene and paternal grandmother Diane Dinsmore. Moe is survived and greatly missed by his parents (whose entire existence revolved around him) Judith (nee Tornabene) and Jeffrey Dinsmor; siblings, Destiny and Anthony (AJ) Chambers; and three nephews, DeVonte, Jax and Dane (Katie Bates.); paternal grandparents, Lyle Dinsmore and Kathy Barton. As well as a very large family and even more friends. Words could not begin to describe the positivity and strength he radiated in his 30 years of reign. It was an honor to have a part in his most amazing journey. Whether it be the 'Stairway to Heaven' or the 'Highway to Hell,' he's sure to be 'Flirtin' with Disaster' in the 'Paradise by the Dashboard Lights.' Due to the current pandemic, we will be postponing services until May 30, 2021, venue TBD for a Celebration of Life to be planned. The family would greatly appreciate all memories (please share your memories of our dearly beloved,) condolences or otherwise be sent to the family home or at kaiserfuneral.com
The family can be reached by email
