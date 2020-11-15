Menu
Michael J. JUHASZ
JUHASZ - Michael J.
November 8, 2020, age 78, beloved husband of Christine "Kitty" Dehn; father of Jeffrey (Joann) Juhasz, Tracy (Stan) Matras, Michael (Melissa) Juhasz and Jill (John) Spano; grandfather of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; son of the late Stephen and Martha (nee Bartz) Juhasz; brother of Robert (Deborah) and the late Stephen (Katherine) Juhasz and the late Maryann (Ken) Oetinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
