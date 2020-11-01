Menu
Michael J. LAVIN
LAVIN - Michael J.
Of Springville, NY, October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah K. (Murtiff) Lavin; dearest father of Warren A. Lavin; son of the late William J. and Ruth E. (Smith) Lavin; brother of William (GiGi) Lavin, Jr. and Susan (Brad) Spellman; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Mike was a loving husband and father. He spent his life working for the West Seneca Developmental Center. In our lifetime there are some that bring a light so great to the world that when they have gone the light remains. He will be loved forever and missed. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
