Age 90, US Navy veteran and Manager of Sears Stores, of Lewiston, NY passed away on October 20, 2020. Born in Ridgway Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Arthur and Katherine (Bonini) Whelan. He was raised by his late Aunt Martha and Uncle Frank Eagan. Mr. Whelan is survived by his wife, Eleanor (nee Charles) Whelan. He is also survived by his children Susan (Andy) Amour, Kim Ready, Chris Whelan, Valerie Alberti, and Michael M. (Suzanne Parmet) Whelan. He was the loving grandfather of Sean (Erin) Ready, Rex (Christy) Ready, Paul and Peter Alberti, Allison and Alexander Green, Clair and Nicole Whelan, and Jaxon-Beck Whelan. He was the loving great grandfather to Rosaline and Oliver Ready, Reagan and Flynn Ready and Kingston and Kiara Green. He was the brother of the late Nancy (late Col. Al) La Barbera. Michael cherished his friendship with Lyn and John Dyster, and many, many more. Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Memorials in Mr. Whelan's memory may be made to the Parkinson Foundation or at www.parkinson.org
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.