JAEGER - Michael William Of Buffalo, NY. On December 3, 2021. Loving father of Joseph Jaeger. Son of the late Emil and Rita Jaeger (nee Hayes). Cherished brother of Kathy DelFavero, Christine Turner, Eileen, William and Rita Jean Jaeger. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Remembrance to be held at a later time.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I have so many fond and happy memories with Mike, I would find it hard to pick one.He has been my best friend since 5th grade, and I miss him dearly.He most certainly has left a mark on my life. I will always smile when I think of him...rest easy my friend. "So Long Pal"