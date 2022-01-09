Menu
Michael William JAEGER
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
JAEGER - Michael William
Of Buffalo, NY. On December 3, 2021. Loving father of Joseph Jaeger. Son of the late Emil and Rita Jaeger (nee Hayes). Cherished brother of Kathy DelFavero, Christine Turner, Eileen, William and Rita Jean Jaeger. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Remembrance to be held at a later time.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many fond and happy memories with Mike, I would find it hard to pick one.He has been my best friend since 5th grade, and I miss him dearly.He most certainly has left a mark on my life. I will always smile when I think of him...rest easy my friend. "So Long Pal"
Thomas Mullaney
Friend
January 11, 2022
